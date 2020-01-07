ABC casting the Bachelor: Crew criticized for inviting young woman onto the show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Bachelor premiered tonight on ABC, and it didn’t take long for viewers to go online to express their frustrations about the casting choices. During the episode, some of the women were 22 and 23 years old.

Even though they are determined to find love and remain convinced that Peter Weber is indeed the man for them, viewers think that they are too young to settle down.

People on Twitter had plenty of things to say about ABC’s casting crew for The Bachelor, but others pointed out that no 34-year-old would want to go through the show’s process.

As one person jokingly wrote, producers went with a 22-year-old because she’d want to stay awake all night to learn whether she had received a rose.

People are hard on The Bachelor producers for casting 22 year old college students, but show me a 34 year old woman who wants to stay up until 5:00 AM to find out if she’s getting a rose? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sx1sxoGZq3 — Tori Fletcher (@hellotorifletch) January 7, 2020

People express their frustrations about The Bachelor going for younger women every season. This year, the youngest woman is 22 years old.

as another 23 year old plz stop casting 23 year olds (and younger!!! @ mykenna!!) on The Bachelor — Kyra (@theasiantomato) January 7, 2020

Do Bachelor casting producers recruit at SEC school career fairs? — Catherine Fuentes (@cat_fuentes) January 7, 2020

Another person joked they were picking up women at school fairs, while a third person joked that the casting crew was headed to Tinder to find women for the show.

They are casting on Tinder for the bachelor now, love to see it https://t.co/9P7klJA6N2 — 𝒶 (@venusarchetype) January 7, 2020

One person picked up on the fact that one of the ladies’ name was Hannah. Peter was dumped by Hannah Brown last season, and Hannah Sluss was very aggressive during the first episode, interrupting several conversations to steal Peter away.

Not only was she memorable and got the first impression rose, but fans also joked that production had brought her on the show simply because of her name.

Bachelor casting: What’s your name?

Woman: Hannah Ann

Bachelor casting: sold!#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4FYZ7Plp5T — GlennHausen RULES ASS 🇮🇪🇭🇺🇵🇭 (@Every1SayIMBoss) January 7, 2020

Peter Weber is 28 years old at the time of this reporting, and as Monsters & Critics have previously reported, the women on the show have varying ages.

While one woman is 22 years old, the oldest competitor is 31 years old. That’s an age range of 9 years with Peter being 6 years older than the youngest contestant.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.