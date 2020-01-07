How old is Peter Weber from The Bachelor?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Peter Weber is the new Bachelor for ABC, and his season of the show began tonight with an explosive 3-hour premiere episode.

Viewers are now seeing Peter in a new light, as he’s no longer fighting for Hannah Brown’s heart. But there’s still random information that people want to know about Peter, including his age.

In case you don’t recall Peter from last year, he’s the pilot who works for Delta Airlines. He’s 28 years old, and he was born on August 4, 1991. Peter celebrated his birthday before he traveled to the Bachelor mansion to start filming, which began in September.

The women fighting for his attention and heart vary in age. There are a 22-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman on the show, meaning there are nine years between the youngest and the oldest contestant this year.

In other fun facts, the Heavy reports that he’s 6′ 11″ tall.

He lives in Westlake Village in California, which is just minutes away from the famous Bachelor Mansion, according to his ABC bio.

Throughout his 28 years of life, Peter watched an unmatched love story in his parents, and he has expressed several times that he’s looking for a woman to share the same kind of relationship. As he told Hannah Brown, he’s looking for his co-pilot for life.

It was also his parents who set the path for him to become a pilot. As Peter has revealed before, both he and his brother Jack followed in his parents’ footsteps in the world of aviation. At the age of 25, he landed a job as a pilot for a major airline.

As a bonus, he loves to dance, which is only a bonus for the woman he chooses.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.