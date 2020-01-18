90 Day Fiance’s Jay Smith completes probation after violating Ashley Martson’s protection from abuse order

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jay Smith from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance has something to celebrate after a Friday visit to a Pennsylvania courthouse.

It’s only been six months since Jay was jailed for violating a protection from abuse order granted to his estranged wife Ashley Martson and now, his probation has ended.

90 Day Fiance fans likely recall that Jay Smith was arrested back in July after he violated a PFA order placed against him with a social media post. Jay spent nearly a month behind bars when his case was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as he wasn’t a U.S. citizen.

“Being on probation, I was really scared not knowing if I was going to slip up or violate my probation in any way,” Jay told In Touch after his hearing. “But now that I’m off, I’m really proud of myself that I didn’t make any mistakes. Now, I’m back stronger and better than ever! Time to chase my dreams and make wonderful things happen.”

Jay also described his probation officer as being “laid back” and said that he was told to “stay out of trouble.”

Likewise, Ashley Martson is hoping that Jay Smith will just “stay away.” That’s in stark contrast to their reconciliation just a few months back (and after Jay went to jail for violating the PFA.)

In October, Ashley admitted that she and Jay did reconcile, as she wanted to mend their friendship. Later, she also confessed that they tried to fix their marriage too but claimed that Jay didn’t change his ways and she left him for good.

Ashley and Jay finally signed divorce papers late last year. However, it was recently revealed that this 90 Day Fiance couple may have to start all over again as there was an error in the divorce filing and the pair are still technically married.