Home > Smallscreen

90 Day Fiance viewers want Catfish: The TV Show hosts Nev and Max to find Maria

By
21st October 2019 2:28 PM ET
Caesar on 90 Day Fiance
Caesar is “back together” with Maria and couldn’t be happier about it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans thought we were done with the saga of Caesar and Maria after she dumped him during the Mexico trip. That wasn’t the case though and on the Before the 90 Days finale, viewers learned that the two were speaking again and that Caesar had already sent over a bunch more money.

So now that it’s apparent that Caesar is going to believe whatever Maria tells him and that she’s likely going to keep milking him for money, 90 Day Fiance fans are ready to step in and end this already. Not only that, but many would like to see Nev Schulman and Max Joseph from Catfish: The TV Show do a search for Maria so they can prove to Caesar that she isn’t going to ever meet or marry him.

After the Before the 90 Days finale aired, a frustrated 90 Day Fiance viewer posted on Reddit about how great it would be for the MTV stars. They wrote, “Petition for Nev & Max to find ‘Maria’ so our eyes and ears stop bleeding every time Caesar comes on screen.”

They aren’t the only ones either. On Twitter, plenty of others are begging for Catfish to take on the search for Maria and put an end to this madness.

 

Clearly, many fans of the TLC reality show are ready for Caesar’s storyline to be over. At this point, many don’t even believe that any of his scenes are even real.

Others are only interested in Caesar’s scenes if his friend Jeremy happens to be in them too.

There have also been suggestions that maybe Caesar knows that he’s never going to really be with Maria and instead, he’s just paying for the fantasy.

But no matter what the truth is with Caesar and Maria, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are ready for something a little bit more… real.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. 

711b4e77a42a7a2cee666be8c4b00f00?s=250&d=mm&r=g - 90 Day Fiance viewers want Catfish: The TV Show hosts Nev and Max to find Maria

Shaunee Flowers

Shaunee Flowers is an editor and a writer for Monsters... read more
711b4e77a42a7a2cee666be8c4b00f00?s=250&d=mm&r=g - 90 Day Fiance viewers want Catfish: The TV Show hosts Nev and Max to find Maria

Latest posts by Shaunee Flowers (see all)