90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers — Sumit cries as Jenny prepares to return to California

Sumit and Jenny quickly became fan favorites on the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

When viewers learned about Sumit’s big secret — the fact that he’d been married for two and a half years to someone else — the tide quickly turned as many fans of the show couldn’t believe he’d keep something like that from Jenny.

Now, unable to get married and stay in India, Jenny is forced to return home to the U.S. As the first season of The Other Way winds down, not only are viewers saying goodbye to Sumit and Jenny, at least for now, but the pair are being forced to say goodbye to each other.

This is upsetting for both Sumit and Jenny because, with his future uncertain, it’s not clear yet if they are going to get a chance to see each other again.

As Jenny told him, she’s headed back to California to live on her daughter’s couch and she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to come back.

In a new sneak peek for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way released by TLC on Twitter, we get to see Sumit and Jenny’s last days and hours together. It’s a sad time as Jenny prepares to return to the U.S., uncertain if she’ll ever see Sumit again.

"It seems like my best days are now over." 💔 Tune in to a new #90DayFiance: The Other Way Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/ciu8RGPkle — TLC Network (@TLC) October 4, 2019

In the short clip, we see Jenny packing up her things and folding clothes while looking grim. Then, it switches to Sumit in the confessional as he tells the camera, “It seems like that my best days is now over.”

Then Sumit is seen hugging Jenny before cutting back to Sumit in the confessional, crying.

This one is going to hit 90 Day Fiance fans right in the feels, whether they are still mad at Sumit or not.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.