90 Day Fiance: Syngin is beyond bored while Tania parties it up in Costa Rica

At this point on 90 Day Fiance, it’s no secret that Tania Maduro left Syngin Colchester behind so that she could spend a month in Costa Rica, and as the days go by, he has become really bored.

Tania’s trip is supposed to be a life-changing experience where she’s learning about herbs and alternative medicine. While she’s there, though, Syngin’s fiancee has been spending time Salsa dancing, swimming in the ocean, and learning how to Salsa dance.

It seems as if Tania is living it up in Central America without a single care about how her absence is affecting the man she loves.

Meanwhile, Syngin is still back home with Tania’s mom, where he has been fixing up the garden, cleaning up the shed, and trying to keep himself occupied. Based on the recent 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, it looks like he may be going a bit stir crazy.

We already know that Tania and Syngin did make it to their wedding day, so obviously, they were able to work things out. But is Tania’s incredible need for independence and Syngin’s yearning for closeness going to cause them problems in the future?

This difference in Tania and Syngin’s needs, coupled with her distrust that he can even get things done around the house without her constant micromanagement has many 90 Day Fiance viewers turning on Tania and rooting for Syngin.

Only 7 episodes in and I think Tania is annoying af 😣 #90DayFiance — M (@mahaha420) December 21, 2019

Ugh, Tania. There's nothing worse than a micromanaging procrastinator stress addict who's deluded themself into believing that they're a hyper-organized Type A go getter. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/2tgXVYsPjA — Snarl Tooth Seether (@zaynah237) December 20, 2019

Even Tania’s sister voiced her concerns that Tania is going to drive Syngin away.

Check out the latest 90 Day Fiance sneak peek below to see Syngin’s impressive opera skills as he continues to miss Tania and just try to keep it together until she gets back.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.