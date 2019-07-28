90 Day Fiance star Pedro Jimeno almost hit Colt Johnson at the Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All is here and it’s clear that a lot of the drama went on in the green room and not on the couches this time around.

However, we also saw that, despite all the fighting between them, Pedro Jimeno definitely still loves Chantel Everett.

That’s because when Colt Johnson was taking jabs at the rest of the 90 Day Fiance stars, Pedro was quick to defend Chantel and to tell Colt not to speak to his wife that way.

It was during the altercation where Chantel taunted Colt about loving his mom more than his wife where Pedro got so upset that he almost hit Colt.

Colt was taking shots at everybody, clearly trying to stir up drama and tension before taking the stage. But when he started cursing at Chantel, Pedro stepped in.

According to In Touch, Colt was trying to start fights with everyone but it was Chantel who went at it with him. However, when Pedro stepped in and tried to defend his wife, things with Colt got so bad that the two almost got into a physical fight.

“Colt was starting with him and Pedro almost hit him,” the source said. “They were arguing up to the second they came out on set. It was quite an explosive day. Colt kept saying to Pedro, ‘Come at me, come on tough guy.’ For some reason, Colt started with everyone individually even though no one was starting with him.”

It sounds like Colt really wanted Pedro to hit him or at least try. Of course, that would cause quite a bit of drama and we already discussed why we think Colt was trying so hard to fight with everyone at the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.