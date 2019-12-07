90 Day Fiance: Bryson is out of control and Anny admits that taking care of him ‘is hard’

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ever since Robert and Anny debuted on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, there has been controversy about why she came to live with him in Florida.

Some think Anny is just in it for a green card and others have criticized Robert, believing that he’s not looking for love, he’s just looking for someone to take care of Bryson so he can work more.

In the latest 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, we get to see Anny and Bryson in action and if she’s in this for a green card, she’s got her work cut out for her.

The scene, which will be coming up on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance, is proof that Bryson is not a morning person. So when Anny tries to force him to get ready for school, the two end up in a back and forth that doesn’t look promising.

As she gets more and more flustered just trying to get Bryson dressed and ready to go, she ends up calling Robert, who tells Bryson to get it together or else.

In the confessional, Robert explains that Bryson is acting out because he knows Anny “is soft.” Even Anny admits that Bryson gives her a really hard time but he’ll listen to Robert.

Anny even makes it sound like Robert isn’t doing enough to punish Bryson when he’s bad. She said, “In my country when you don’t listen, your father give you a pow pow. Here? No.”

Check out the 90 Day Fiance preview here:

With all of the bumps that Robert and Anny have already dealt with, including a trip to the second-hand store, a meeting with Bryson’s porn star grandma, and the fact that she still doesn’t have a new iPhone, is this really going to work out?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.