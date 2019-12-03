9-1-1 return date: When will show come back on in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

9-1-1- delivered an epic cliffhanger with the Christmas-themed winter finale. Viewers are now anxiously awaiting the show’s return in 2020.

Right now, the exact return date for 9-1-1 in 2020 isn’t set in stone. If the show follows Season 2’s return, viewers can expect it to be on air again in March 2020. Like before, 9-1-1 will likely pick up filming the second half of the season in the new year.

Viewers were left with so many questions as 9-1-1 ended last night. There was speculation that Bobby (Peter Krause) would find himself in a health crisis after being exposed to mass amounts of radiation. That was not the case for him, but Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) is another story.

When the second half of Season 3 of 9-1-1 on FOX, it looks like there may be some bad news coming for the Grant family. Michael told Bobby about the tumor found but asked him not to tell Athena (Angele Bassett) or the children. It looked like Captain Nash would be honoring the request, which could cause issues in his new marriage.

Hen (Aisha Hinds) and her wife will be looking into foster care when the new year begins. After a tough loss, the couple is ready to expand their family in a non-traditional way.

Watching a little boy work to save his mom’s life on a call was enough to break Hen. Now, they will explore what it will take to help children who have no one to help them.

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) may be able to move on with Chim (Kenneth Choi). She was able to return to the place where she saved her own life when she killed Doug (Brian Hallisay). After counseling and working through some of the big issues, it looks like she can move forward and be a productive part of the call center.

It will be a few months before 9-1-1 returns. In the meantime, the 9-1-1 spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star will debut next month on FOX.

9-1-1 is set to return in the spring of 2020.