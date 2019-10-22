9-1-1: Lone Star: Premiere date, trailer and cast details for new Rob Lowe TV spin-off

9-1-1 is currently airing Season 3 on FOX. Earlier this year, news broke that a spin-off was coming. The show is titled 9-1-1: Lone Star, and it will be set in Texas. That, coupled with the news that Rob Lowe would hold the starring role was the only information available until now.

FOX has had a great reaction to 9-1-1, so a spin-off was the next step. Now, viewers will get a second show with a similar set up to keep up with.

Who will star in 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Rob Lowe will play the main character, Owen Strand. He is a firefighter who was based in Manhattan, New York and lost his entire station during 9/11. He will be relocating to Austin, Texas to help another firefighter in a similar position.

Liv Tyler will be starring alongside Rob Lowe as Michelle Watts. She is a chief paramedic. The trailer shows the two working closely together, though their relationship hasn’t been spelled out quite yet. Will this be similar to Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) on 9-1-1?

Other actors included are Jim Parrack, Brian Michael Smith, Natacha Karam, and Rafael Silva.

When will 9-1-1: Lone Star debut?

The series premiere is scheduled for Sunday, January 19 at 10/9c. While this won’t be the actual timeslot for the show, it is a lead into the second episode which will air on Monday, January 20 at 8/7c.

Following the premiere, 9-1-1: Lone Star will air on Monday nights at 8/7c. Viewers will get two episodes up front, then the show will continue to air weekly. It was slated as a mid-season filler, though it has plenty of potential to be picked up and put on the fall schedule next year.

9-1-1: Lone Star trailer

The trailer for 9-1-1: Lone Star reveals it will be an intense season. Opening up to the traditional call response from an operator with loud noises in the background intensify things.

9-1-1: Lone Star debuts Sunday, January 19 at 10/9c on FOX.