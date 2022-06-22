Who is the golden buzzer winner Mayyas on America’s Got Talent and where can you find them on Instagram?

Mayyas on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

There are some amazing dance teams this season on America’s Got Talent, and the competition just got tougher.

Urban Crew was very impressive, a Philippines dance crew that brought hip-hop dancing and high-quality athletic moves to their performance. Fusion Japan was a group that combined two dance troupes into one very impressive crew.

Now, America’s Got Talent can add a team from Lebanon to the mix, and it might be the best yet.

Here is what you need to know about Mayyas on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Mayyas on America’s Got Talent?

Mayyas is a Lebanese dance crew, and they might be the group to beat this season on America’s Got Talent.

This is because they already won Arab’s Got Talent in 2019 and delivered jaw-dropping performances there. They dance to choreography by Nadim Cherfan.

They are also the first-ever Lebanese/Arab dance team in America’s Got Talent history.

Nadim said that it is not easy to create dance in Lebanon, and it is even harder for women. The goal here is to allow them to perform and prove they can be successful, strong women in their performance.

They said in their introduction that being female dancers is not fully supported in Lebanon yet. But this Is their chance to prove what Arab women can do.

They said they are going to try to hypnotize the judges and asked them to get close together to get the full experience.

The performance was impossible to describe, as they did movements with their bodies and hands and arms that were in perfect timing.

Sofia said it was the best performance dance she had ever seen. Everyone said they loved it and Simon Cowell said that this will make a difference in so many ways. Simon said it was the best dance act he had ever seen.

This was time for Sofia Vergara to give out her golden buzzer to Mayyas, sending them straight to the live shows.

Where can you find Mayyas on Instagram?

Fans can follow Mayyas on Instagram at @mayyasofficial.

They have 80,000 followers but only 33 posts. Their bio calls them an “alternative dance crew.”

They have some amazingly beautiful posts on the page.

Mayyas also shared videos of some of their work behind the scenes.

“Our last rehearsal for @qatarairways gala dinner -MAYYAS THE MUSICAL,” they wrote on a post last November. “MAYYAS “the musical” is our latest production a 30-minute theatre play full of dreams and tales. Stay tuned for it.”

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.