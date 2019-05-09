Why Archie as the Royal baby name? Where does it come from? All you need to know and more

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, announced their new baby’s name was Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, fans have been wondering about the surprising choice.

Why did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose the name for the Royal youngster, and what inspired the choice?

Why did Meghan and Harry choose Archie as the Royal baby name?

The choice of Archie Harrison came as a surprise to most Royal fans and watchers who had been trying to guess the name that Harry and Meghan would choose for their baby boy.

The name Archie is unusual for a member of the Royal family, as members tend to choose names that have been in the Royal family for generations.

While many Royal fans and watchers had been making guesses limited to traditional Royal family names, such as Charles, Philip, William, George, and Edward, sources close to the Royal couple said that Meghan and Harry chose Archie Harrison because they wanted a “modern name,” without disregarding Royal tradition.

Despite speculation about why Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, chose the name Archie Harrison, a Royal source reportedly told The Sun newspaper that there was in fact no special reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose the name.

According to the source, the name likely has no special meaning or significance to the couple and they most likely chose it simply because they “just liked it”.

What is the meaning of Archie and where did it come from?

Archie, the shortened version of Archibald, is an old Scottish and English name that appears to have been derived from the old Germanic “ercan,” meaning “genuine,” and “bald,” meaning “bold” or “brave.” The Germanic “ercan” is also believed to be related to the root of the Greek word “Archon,” meaning of “ruler.”

What is the meaning of Harrison and where did it come from?

Harrison is among the most popular names for boys in the U.S. and U.K. The name, which means “son of Harry,” is clearly a reference to Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry have not yet chosen to give Archie a royal title

Archie does not yet have an official Royal title but he would likely get one eventually. He is currently simply known as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

“While there are courtesy titles that their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could apply to their son, they have chosen not to give him a ‘courtesy titles’ at this time,” a Royal source reportedly said.

Archie is seventh in line to the throne

Archie is seventh in line to the throne and heir to his father’s title of Duke of Sussex. There has been speculation that before he inherits the Dukedom of Sussex, he will be known as the Earl of Dumbarton.

He doesn’t yet have the title of Prince

Archie won’t be able to use the title of Prince until the Queen issues a Letters Patent decree to confer the title on him. Queen Elizabeth previously issued the decree in December 2012 to allow Prince William’s children — George, Charlotte and Louis — to be known as Princes and Princesses.

However, when his grandfather Prince Charles becomes king, Archie will automatically become an HRH (His Royal Highness)

“When Charles becomes King his grandchildren will, where necessary, automatically be upgraded to Royal Highness and Prince/Princess,” said Royal expert Joe Little, adding, “But perhaps Harry and Meghan will do what Prince Edward and Sophie have done and choose not to ‘burden’ their children with such styles and titles.”