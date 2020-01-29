Video claiming Bradley Cooper peed himself on stage at the Grammys fooled A LOT of people

A video was posted on Twitter recently with a caption that falsely suggested that actor Bradley Cooper peed himself at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The video, which emerged on Twitter on Sunday, January 26, actually shows a scene from the 2018 musical drama film A Star Is Born in which Cooper starred as the alcoholic singer Jackson Maine, alongside Lady Gaga, who played Ally.

In the movie scene, Cooper’s character, Jackson, peed himself while on stage.

The viral post showing the movie scene was uploaded to Twitter on Sunday by user Kev (@kubr1cks), with a caption that read:

“BREAKING: Bradley Cooper just PEED himself at the #GRAMMYs”

The clip shows Cooper’s character, Jackson, swaying drunkenly on the stage while Gaga’s character, Ally, addressed the audience. He then begins to wet his pants.

When Ally noticed that Jackson was urinating on himself, she awkwardly tries to cover him with her dress.

The YouTube video below also shows the entire sequence from A Star Is Born that leads to the moment when Jackson Maine peed himself and passed out while on stage with Ally who was receiving an award.

Many thought Bradley Cooper peed himself at the Grammys

The movie clip went viral after Twitter user Kev uploaded it to the social media platform on Sunday. Many Twitter users were fooled into believing that it showed Cooper peeing himself at the 2020 Grammys.

Cooper peed his pants last night — Tyler M. (@Rodeo2010Tyler) June 1, 2019

bradley cooper peed himself — sierra*ﾟ･ﾟ｡. (@a24driver) January 27, 2020

Bradley cooper peed himself at the grammys ???

I want whatever he was on — 𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚 𝙙𝙖. (@ashrafahm95) January 28, 2020

Bradley Cooper peed himself at the Grammys😂🤣🤣🤣💀💀 — Hectør (@13BHector) January 29, 2020

Cooper did not pee himself, the clip is from A Star is Born

Other Twitter users immediately pointed out that the clip was taken from A Star Is born and not from the 2020 Grammy Awards. Several Twitter users also noted that Cooper and Lady Gaga did not attend the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony, although they won the award for best soundtrack for A Star Is Born.

Last night @nathanzales showed me a video and deadass asked me with all the seriousness in his voice if Bradley Cooper really peed his pants at the Grammys…. i looked at it and it was the scene from A STAR IS BORN!!! 😂😂😂 — Uncle Izzy 👴🏾 (@iam_ikcxlvii) January 28, 2020

That clip was from the movie ASIB. Gaga and Bradley did not attend the Grammys on Sunday. He is in Toronto. Gaga is probably rehearsing for her pre-super bowl appearance in Miami. https://t.co/Kin7PgA0wz — Sally Bailey (@SallyBa02428030) January 27, 2020

Twitter user Kev, who uploaded the video, later responded to comments by Twitter users who were pointing out to him that the viral video was a scene from A Star Is Born.

Kev, who describes himself on his Twitter page as a “low budget patrick bateman,” a reference to the mentally unstable character from the 2000 psychological horror movie American Psycho, said he woke up to find several comments by Twitter users reprimanding him for misleading people.

“the amount of ‘you’re dumb!’ and ‘watch more movies’ comments i woke up to is so funny to me.”

the amount of “you’re dumb!” and “watch more movies” comments i woke up to is so funny to me — kev. (@kubr1cks) January 27, 2020

im being held accountable of bradley cooper’s hypothetical suicide because of my tweet i hate this app😭 — kev. (@kubr1cks) January 27, 2020

Cooper and Gaga did not attend the 2020 Grammys

Although it was not clear why Cooper did not attend the 2020 Grammys, it is widely believed that Gaga did not attend because she was busy preparing for her upcoming Super Saturday Night performance.

Gaga will perform on Super Saturday Night (February 1) in Miami, ahead of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.