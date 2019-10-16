Tyler Cameron in Paris: Is he there to support Gigi Hadid during Fashion Week?

Tyler Cameron is a much-desired man in the Bachelor world. Hannah Brown really wanted to see if they could give their romance a second chance, but he was quick to move on with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

However, Tyler isn’t being open about his relationship status. Even though he has been spotted on several dates with Gigi and even spending the night at her New York apartment. But he doesn’t want to put a label on it.

And just as he made it seem like they were just friends and distance was an issue for them, he showed up in Paris, France.

And he even admitted on Instagram to working throughout Paris Fashion Week, the same time that Gigi was there.

As Monsters & Critics previously revealed, Tyler has stated that he and Gigi are just friends. He also pointed out that while he was spending time in the United States, she was in Paris killing it for Paris Fashion Week.

What he failed to mention was that he himself was heading to Fashion Week to work.

Gigi herself is very private about her life. While she continues to cover magazines and billboards around the world, fans have only seen glimpses of her life when her mother, Yolanda Hadid, was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She has yet to make any statement about her supposed romance with Tyler.

At the present time, we simply don’t know whether they have split or are keeping their romance private to keep the focus on their work.

If the two are spotted together in New York once they return home, it’s quite possible that they are still together and the “friends” comment was just to throw everyone off to support Gigi at Paris Fashion Week.

The Bachelorette is expected to return in the spring of 2020.