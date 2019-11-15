Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee talks dramatic weight loss

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is focusing on her business and health after working through her marital problems with Josh McKee. Earlier this year, she announced that she was leaving Josh because she no longer trusted him.

However, he proposed to her once again. The couple plans on having a second wedding to dedicate themselves to one another. With her relationship back on track, Mackenzie can now speak out about her business and health.

She’s often sharing health advice on her social media pages, and now she’s giving a personal example from her life. She explains that she weighed 114 pounds in nothing but her outfit the morning of her show after dieting and working out like a crazy woman.

But then, after eating a balanced diet and enjoying a regular workout routine, she weighed in at 105 in boots, sweats, a hoodie, and a heavy jacket.

And this my friends is why you should go see a hormone specialist and see where your body is before going after your fitness goals. Took my testosterone from a 15 to 250. I can’t wait to see what my body does for next prep. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) November 14, 2019

That’s a total weight loss of nine pounds. While that may not sound like a lot, Mackenzie is already a small woman with a thin frame. Nine pounds sounds like a significant weight loss for someone who already weighs less than 120 pounds.

She followed up the tweet of her weight loss news with advice for people to see a hormone specialist. Since Mackenzie works with people directly to reach their fitness goals, she’s now encouraging her fans to see a hormone specialist before working on those fitness goals, as getting that under control first could make it easier for you to lose weight.

Mackenzie points out that her testosterone levels greatly influenced her weight, which is why she’s encouraging her fans to get tested. It will be interesting to see how she does with the next weigh-in.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.