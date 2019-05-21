Teen Mom 3’s Mackenzie McKee hits back at claims she abandoned dog to go on vacation

Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee has hit out over accusations she abandoned her dog while going on vacation with her husband, Josh.

Mackenzie told on Facebook how her neighbor reportedly called Animal Control to take their great dane, Hank Williams, away, before officials rang her saying she owed them $80.

In the comments, someone who appeared to be her neighbor then claimed they had listened to the “poor dog cry for 5 days” in a “tiny little pen”. They added, “There is no dog house, there is only muddy ground. His food was soaked. We didn’t know if anyone would be back. Our concern was for the dog.

“He is an awesome dog and if you want help finding him a home I have a friend that can help. there are great Dane rescues that would love to have him.”

Two photos were also shared showing the dog and the pen that he was left in.

Another photo showing faeces on the ground next to the great dane. Pic credit: Mackenzie McKee/FacebookHowever, Mackenzie has now denounced the accusations as “lies”. On Twitter, the former Teen Mom 3 star defended herself, releasing a series of tweets where she claims that her parents were looking after the dog, and had been visiting it to clean out the cage. She also explains that the dog was let out several times a day.

In her tweets, Mackenzie also claims that she did everything to try and get him housed elsewhere before they left for their trip, and says she does not support animal abuse.

If you guys think that my neighbors were telling the truth, you are out of your mind. They have had it out for us since we moved in in October and moving is in the near future. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 21, 2019

I spend more time and money on hank than my shitty neighbors have ever done with their bull mastiff that I’ve never seen leave his pen. Yes I said pen. We bought that pen for Mr. Hank because he hates kennels and I think he needed more sleeping room. I called about getting him — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 21, 2019

Arranged. He was fed, watered, and played with daily and stepped in his pen at night and I even had a tarp rushed to him Since on day 2 of vacation he destroyed his dog house. O did I forget to mention his poop was being cleaned out. But my neighbors stepped on my property to — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 21, 2019

That my neighbors said not a single person has been out and that’s why they called me in because THEY WERE THE ONES FEEDING HIM. And it was far from the truth. I asked her to take him anyways and we will get him when we get home because I need to make sure my kids get in — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 21, 2019

Me nor my mother or the other two taking care of him support animal abuse. Please know the full truth and story before telling a woman to kill herself and she is a piece of shit. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 21, 2019

The drama comes just two weeks after Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason shot and killed her dog Nugget after it nipped at their daughter Ensley’s face. David is also being accused of abusing the animal prior to shooting it. This case is currently under investigation.

Teen Mom 3 was canceled in 2013.