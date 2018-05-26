Teen Mom 2 reunion fight: Was Briana DeJesus fired?

Briana DeJesus caused quite the stir at the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping last weekend in New York City. It has been a week since the violence on the set occurred, and now, there are questions about where the Teen Mom 2 girls stand after the event.

According to an exclusive from The Ashley, Briana DeJesus left the reunion before she finished taping because she was sent home. The production team reportedly decided it would be better if DeJesus and her family left before they resumed filming with the other girls. This has caused rumors to be spread like wildfire.

As it stands now, Briana DeJesus has said she quit the show. She was not okay with how things went down and reportedly doesn’t want to return. Since it all went down, DeJesus has not been losing any sleep. She has been traveling and posting on Instagram daily, sometimes even dropping rants in her live videos.

Things look bleak for Teen Mom 2 now, especially after the reunion fight. Briana DeJesus insists she is done with the show, and she may not be the only one.

It looks like only Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry finished their filming obligations. Jenelle Evans never showed up and was supposed to have taped her parts at home in North Carolina.