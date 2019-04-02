Battle rapper Tech 9 was facing serious child porn charges before his death. The late Philly rapper was due in court to be arraigned on March 25th — the day after he died. This has led to speculation among fans that his cause of death was suicide.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has yet to determine a cause of death, which is still “under investigation” by the first deputy coroner, according to Philadelphia Magazine. It is yet to be determined if his death will be ruled a suicide.

Just found out that Tech 9 had been charged with child pornography and indecent assault of a minor before his death (presumed suicide) and was due in court the next day. I'm so disgusted and disappointed. — Shady McGrady (@sunday_dreamer) April 2, 2019

Jus woke up and heard about this new Tech 9 info, 10 counts of sexual charges against minors ?? See this is why I need to start asking questions about how ppl die, I didn’t know it was suicide that woulda made me ask questions .. and I feel like ppl knew more info & held out! — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) April 2, 2019

Look we dont know for sure if Tech 9 definitely committed suicide yet, BUT that blog Piperboy put out man I aint gon lie it’s looking like that’s what it could be. Connect the dots. Fighting this case no1 knew about til now, mysterious death right before he was to appear in court — Matt (@Flyboy__Matt) April 2, 2019

Tech 9, whose real name was Akhiym Mickens, was accused of being a pedophile by law enforcement. The rapper was arrested in January and charged with child pornography and indecent exposure among many other charges.

Akhiym Mickens was not convicted and died before he could face the allegations.

According to an affidavit on the charges, the daughter of a woman the late rapper was dating accused him of masturbating in front of her after demanding that she removed her clothes. Mickens was also accused of attempting to force the minor to touch his genitals at knifepoint.

As previously reported, the battle rapper’s death was confused with fellow Hip-Hop artist Tech N9ne. Following news of Tech 9’s death, his father started a GoFundMe that raised about $30,000 for his funeral, which is scheduled for April 4.

Tech 9 disappeared from social media after he was charged with child porn and did not make a public statement on the allegations before he died.