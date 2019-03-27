Southern Charm Season 6: Who is Eliza Limehouse?

27th March 2019 1:41 PM ET

Eliza Limehouse is the newest addition to Southern Charm, but she isn’t a stranger to the cast. She actually filmed the show before and is close to some of the cast members. In case you don’t remember her, we’ve gathered a few interesting facts.

If you’ve missed the trailer for this upcoming season, check it out below.

First Look at Southern Charm Season 6!

It may be a season of new beginnings, but the same old Charleston drama always finds a way to resurface…#SouthernCharm season 6 premieres May 15 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo. pic.twitter.com/BRuKbWk5Dm — Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) March 27, 2019

Eliza Limehouse is an entrepreneur and is involved in two companies. At the age of 17, she was approached by a store owner who wanted to sell the unique bracelets she was wearing.

That started her first entrepreneurial venture, a business she calls Snafflebit Bracelet Company, which she co-owns alongside Allston Pate.

Her second business is called Plantation Candle Company, which she started with her mother.

The company’s Instagram page reveals that the candles are made with 100% soy and have a wood wick. The candles are homemade in Charleston, South Carolina but they ship everywhere.

Eliza is no stranger to the cast, as she’s been friends with Cameran Eubanks’ husband Jason for a long time. Her family is friends with Thomas Ravenel’s family and the two know each other well.

This explains her loyalty and allegiance to both Thomas and Ashley Jacobs on the upcoming season of Southern Charm.

Another interesting fact about Eliza is that she has been friends with Shelby for six years. When Shelby opened up to Kathryn Dennis about her concern for her, it was during Eliza’s pool party.

Eliza Limehouse is the daughter of former Rep. Chip Limehouse, who served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

She’s a Charleston native, so she fits right in with the rest of the cast. She’s a horse person, which could explain her friendship with Thomas, as he often plays polo.

Limehouse attended Clemson, where she majored in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management. Her LinkedIn page reveals she graduated in 2018.

Southern Charm premieres on Wednesday, May 15 at 8/7c on Bravo.