Ryan Serhant baby girl: Emilia opens up about having baby blues

Ryan Serhant and his wife Emilia Bechrakis announced over the weekend that they had welcomed their baby girl into the world.

The entire pregnancy was kept a secret, as the two had previously struggled to conceive and had gone through IVF to get pregnant.

The couple opened up about their struggles on Million Dollar Listing New York last year, as they attempted to get pregnant. Nothing was working and Emilia expressed concern that they would never be able to start a family.

Even though Ryan Serhant was the first to break the news that he had become a father, Emilia Bechrakis is now opening up about having the baby blues.

On Instagram, she revealed that she felt a personal need to be private about her pregnancy on social media. She also opened up about missing having the baby in her belly, where she could protect her child from the world. She ended her post by revealing that she was “feeling those baby blues.”

Ryan replied to the comment about the baby blues, revealing that it wouldn’t be long before she was pregnant again.

“Don’t you worry. More bumps coming soon,” Ryan replied to Emilia’s Instagram post about missing her belly bump. It’s clear he’s already wanting more kids, even though it has been less than two weeks since he welcomed his daughter into the world.

Yesterday, we revealed that Ryan Serhant’s baby’s name had yet to be shared by the couple. It appears they are keeping the name a secret for now, possibly because they want to share the name on the upcoming season of Million Dollar Listing New York, although the new season has yet to be announced by Bravo.

Million Dollar Listing New York is expected to return this spring on Bravo.