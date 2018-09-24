Oliver Stark’s eye: 9-1-1’s Buck has a birthmark, get over it!

Oliver Stark was easily one of the breakout stars when 9-1-1 debuted on FOX earlier this year. His character, Buck and Connie Britton’s Abby were an unlikely duo that many fans were rooting for in the love department.

Of course, with fame comes public scrutiny. Oliver Stark and his birthmark drew plenty of attention throughout Season 1 of 9-1-1 and it looks like not everyone has gotten the memo about what happened.

Buck is arguably one of the best looking men on the show. The character is a ladies man and it looks like women also think Stark is a real-life hunk as well.

What happened to Oliver Stark’s eye?

Apparently, Oliver Stark’s eye is getting plenty of attention. It is only a birthmark, nothing more nothing less. This was a hot topic when 9-1-1 debuted earlier this year and now that the show is back, it is a hot topic again.

Back in March, Stark talked to People about his birthmark. He reportedly never let it bother him and the outpouring of support since debuting on 9-1-1 has been plentiful. In fact, he revealed a lot of moms who had kids with birthmarks reached out to him.

What’s next for Buck?

While Oliver Stark may not have issues with how he looks, his character sure does. With a new man on the team and one who is definitely good looking, Buck is feeling the competition. Abby took off after her mom passed and now, he may be lacking in the women department.

Everything is fine with Oliver Stark’s eye and there is no cause for concern.

9-1-1 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on FOX.