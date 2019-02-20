Nicollette Sheridan has RHOBH connections in two places

Nicollette Sheridan was brought up on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It turns out that she has not just one connection with the ladies but two.

While talking about their husbands and boyfriends, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies wanted to know more about Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers.

She revealed they would be getting married once his divorce was final.

Who was Aaron Phypers married to?

As luck would have it, Aaron Phypers was waiting to marry Denise Richards because he was still married to Nicollette Sheridan. The two were married in December 2015, and within six months, they had allegedly separated.

Denise Richards told the ladies that she had met Aaron at the center where he works, and from there, they were almost inseparable. They got together in 2017, and when his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan was finalized last August, they wasted no time getting married.

Their wedding will be featured on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna is grateful for Nicollette Sheridan

During the same conversation where Denise Richards revealed that Aaron Phypers was married to Nicollette Sheridan, Lisa Rinna piped in with a story of her own.

Harry Hamlin was also married to her for less than a year before Rinna married him.

In September 1991, Harry Hamlin and Nicollette Sheridan got married after meeting while filming a movie together. Less than a year later, he filed for divorce from her.

The story Lisa Rinna told is that Sheridan left Hamlin to be with Michael Bolton. It is plausible, especially because she has been on and off with Bolton for years.

The former Desperate Housewives star is responsible for two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars marrying their current husbands. It seems that Nicollette Sheridan’s loss was their gain.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.