Miley Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter: Liam Hemsworth’s family is not amused

Miley Cyrus has seemingly moved on from Liam Hemsworth already. On the same day the world learned that Miley and Liam are calling it quits on their 8-month marriage, Miley was already spotted kissing someone else.

Right now, Miley and her big sister Brandi Cyrus are vacationing in Italy with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. It turns out that this could be more than just a girls’ trip though.

Miley and Kaitlynn have shared photos from the trip on Instagram and Kaitlynn even shared some of them together. However, it was Entertainment Tonight that shows who Miley might be rebounding with after her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

In the photos, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter can be seen sharing a towel as they sun themselves. And in a series of snaps, they go from causally sharing that towel to a quick PDA session where Miley and Kaitlynn are face to face seemingly kissing as they cover up the view with an oversize hat.

Another photo shared by the news outlet showed the women on the same oversized beach towel but this time they weren’t trying to hide anything. It was clear that Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were kissing and it’s clear that they are very into each other.

News of Miley’s new romance with Brody Jenner’s ex has been spreading like wildfire and Liam Hemsworth’s family has reportedly heard about it. According to Radar Online, they have an opinion about Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter kissing in Italy and it’s not a good one.

They claim that Liam is “heartbroken” that Miley has moved on so fast. Meanwhile, the Hemsworth clan is said to be disappointed.

“Liam’s heartbroken, and his family cannot believe she is flaunting this for the world to see,” a source told Radar. “They think she’s a disgrace.”

It’s no secret that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on-again, off-again since first coming together in 2009. In fact, they split and dated other people for about two years before getting back together and getting married.

Miley reportedly wanted to have an open relationship where she was free to date and sleep with other people. The gender-fluid singer is also said to have changed her mind about building a family with Liam Hemsworth. He is said to have wanted children with Miley right away and she reportedly changed her mind.