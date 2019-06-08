Mark Harmon: Pauley Perrette hints at violence on NCIS set, says she was assaulted

If you were hoping for Pauley Perrette to return to NCIS, she’s shared some sad (and quite alarming) news.

After fifteen years of playing the quirky Abby Sciuto on the CBS series, Perrette left last year, telling fans she was moving on to other projects. But now she’s opening up about what she says are the real reasons she left the hit show behind and she has a finger pointed directly at NCIS star Mark Harmon.

Since leaving NCIS, Perrette has repeatedly been asked by fans if she would ever return and on Friday, it looks like the questions finally hit a nerve. Perrette took to Twitter to address whether or not she would ever consider appearing on the series again and the answer is a definite no.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it,” Perrette wrote. “I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!”

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

A second tweet showed photos of what she said was a stitched up crew member along with another message that read, “I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying no and I lost my job.”

The injuries shown in the photos are believed to relate to an incident where a crew member was reportedly attacked by Mark Harmon’s dog in 2016. Some followers criticized Paulette for not clarifying in her tweet that she was talking about Harmon’s dog.

You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job. pic.twitter.com/PYwJcH95Mi — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

Perrette didn’t go into detail about what specifically happened on the NCIS set but this isn’t the first time she has talked about an alleged assault. Last year, when speaking about her decision to leave the show, she alluded to violence on set and told fans that she was the victim of “multiple” assaults. Previously, she did not name Mark Harmon in connection with the allegations.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said),” Pauley tweeted last year upon leaving NCIS.

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Perrette may have stayed quiet as she exited NCIS but it looks like a year of fans asking when and if she’d be willing to return to the series as Abby Sciuto has left her ready to open up about what she claims happened.

As she definitely won’t be returning to NCIS, we’ll just have to tune in to the upcoming CBS comedy Broke to get our fill of Pauley Perrette.