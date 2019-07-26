Lori Harvey is ‘dating’ P Diddy after dumping his son Justin, according to a wild Twitter theory

Twitter exploded once again with excited chatter over rumors that 49-year-old hip hop mogul P. Diddy (Sean Combs) is dating 22-year-old model Lori Harvey.

Lori is the step-daughter of comedian-TV show host Steve Harvey, known for hosting Family Feud.

Lori is rumored to have previously dated Diddy’s son Justin.

According to TMZ, The latest rumor started due to a photo emerging on social media, showing the two taking a midnight stroll together in SoHo.

The photo reportedly showed Lori and Diddy walking together around midnight on Wednesday.

Some fans on social media claimed Lori looked relax and happy in the photo (see below). They also claim Diddy looked embarrassed about being photographed together with a girl young enough to be his daughter.

Dating your ex man’s fifty year old father is one thing, but the fact that Lori Harvey and Diddy are out here twinning is really sending me. 💀 pic.twitter.com/rsLZVczuGh — Plaine Blaine (@PlaineBlaine) July 25, 2019

Many argued on social media that the matching outfits on the two support the theory they were out on a romantic date.

However, others argued that while the outfits look similar, they were not exactly matching, meaning it could easily have been by chance rather than design.

so 22 year old lori harvey is really out here dating 49 year old devil diddy? pic.twitter.com/yyKA9H68Sm — MIMI (@OCTOBERSMAMI) July 25, 2019

Alright everyone…. Diddy and Lori Harvey may be a little more than just rumors now. https://t.co/KIqtiKP3k2 pic.twitter.com/gwrT5MnCGs — BoxBeauty (@BoxBeautyco) July 25, 2019

Rumors that Lori and Diddy were dating started because they have been hanging out a lot with each other lately.

The rumors started after Lori and Diddy were seen together at a reggae music festival in Miami in March. Sources that spoke with TMZ at the time denied the dating rumors.

The rumors gained further traction when they were spotted eating out at Nobu Japanese restaurant in Malibu earlier in the month. However, sources close to the families again denied rumors that they were dating.

Fans have reacted to the Lori-Diddy dating rumor on social media. Many of the posts were roasts targeted against Diddy’s son Justin, who is rumored to have previously dated Lori.

You see the smile though. Sis is unapologetic pic.twitter.com/fEPGmMTx0e — Tori Chantal (@torichantalxx) July 25, 2019

Diddy’s son when he found out his dad is dating his ex Lori Harvey… pic.twitter.com/NsxwcWbq7E — Ted Hastings (@MidKnightGaz) July 25, 2019

Diddy trying to explain to his son why he’s dating his ex Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/sDUqInkopd — Stevie (@Stevie_Evans3) July 25, 2019

Justin Combs walkin into the family dinner after his dad took Lori Harvey 💀pic.twitter.com/aTlFWsq2fe — Stevie (@Stevie_Evans3) July 25, 2019

Justin Combs: Dad, u mind if Lori Harvey stay the night? Diddy: pic.twitter.com/IgdV0lq0hc — Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) July 25, 2019

However, some have defended Lori and Diddy, saying they are family friends. Sources reportedly told TMZ that the Harvey and Combs family are longtime friends and that Lori and Diddy have always been close.

Lori paid a respectful tribute when Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Kim Porter passed away late last year.

Some fans insist that P. Diddy could not be dating Lori because she had previously dated his son Justin Combs. However, claims that Justin dated Lori are only rumors that were never confirmed.

Lori is also known to have dated soccer star and artist Memphis Depay, but they broke up last year.

Lori is a model who has worked with top brands, including Dolce & Gabbana. Besides Justin Combs and Memphis Depay, she reportedly dated celebs such as rapper Future (Nayvadius Wilburn), singer Trey Songz (Tremaine Neverson), and British racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

Speculation about P. Diddy and Lori comes after Diddy split with girlfriend Cassie Ventura in October last year. Monsters and Critics reported that Cassie is expecting her first baby with personal trainer Alex Fine.