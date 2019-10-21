Lori Harvey accident: Texting and driving blamed for apparent hit and run after rumored split from Diddy

Lori Harvey, daughter of television personality Steve Harvey, was allegedly arrested this morning for a hit and run accident.

OK! reports that the accident occurred in Beverly Hills last night around 9:48 pm. An alleged eyewitness claims that 22-year-old Lori drove her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, which caused her vehicle to flip. The source says that Lori was texting and driving.

The driver from the vehicle that was hit reportedly had to help Lori from her vehicle. Once she was free, Harvey allegedly tried to leave the scene of the accident. Police said that when they arrived at the accident and found her walking nearby, Lori began Face-Timing her father.

The Beverly Hills Police Department allegedly arrested Lori on two counts-misdemeanor hit and run and “delaying a police investigation at 9:48 pm on Oct. 20th after she rolled her vehicle.”

However, those looking for a Lori Harvey mugshot may be disappointed, as she wasn’t actually booked at the nearest jail.

“She was arrested for the two charges and released on the scene. Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the report states. Officers do not believe that she was intoxicated at the time.

Earlier in the day, Lori was seen dining with a female friend in Malibu at Nobu. She shared on her Instagram story shots of the beach at sunset hours before the crash.

Lori has been in the news lately, after reports that she and her rumored boyfriend Diddy broke up. Diddy was spotted out having dinner, again at Nobu, with another woman. The pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Diddy and Lori Harvey were rumored to have been dating since the spring, when they were spotted at a Reggae party together. The couple were then seen having dinner with Lori’s dad and stepmother, and even on vacation together in Cabo San Lucas.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Lori has not spoken out about the incident.