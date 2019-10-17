Did Diddy and Lori Harvey break up?

There are rumors spreading that 49-year-old Sean “Diddy” Combs and 22-year-old Lori Harvey have split. The pair were rumored to have been dating for the last several months.

But now the couple has unfollowed each other on social media, according to The Jasmine Brand, and everyone knows that means trouble in paradise.

This news comes after The Shade Room reported that Diddy was spotted out with a mysterious woman. The pair were seen having dinner at Nobu. It was reported that they were looking pretty cozy while Lori was at Howard University’s homecoming festivities. The mystery woman is said to be an actress and a model and was captured by the paparazzi riding with Diddy in the same vehicle.

Diddy Caught Cheating On His Sons Ex Lori Harvey With Another One Of Justin Ex Girlfriends.. Justin what did you do to your Pops 😂 pic.twitter.com/UoYlrZv3EN — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) October 15, 2019

Diddy and Lori have been seen getting pretty cozy in the past two months. Rumors that the two were dating began in the spring, after Diddy’s split from Cassie Ventura, when they were seen together at a Reggae party. Then there were pictures of the two having dinner with Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, and stepmom, Marjorie Harvey.

On top of all that, there were vacation photos from a trip to Cabo San Lucas. Once returning, the infamous photo of Diddy rubbing Lori’s belly was seen, sparking rumors that she might be pregnant. This was around the same time that Cassie announced her pregnancy, setting off more rumors that the picture was staged.

Justin Combs also dated Lori Harvey?

Diddy’s son, Justin, was rumored to have been previously involved with Lori Harvey, after being seen together at an Atlanta Super Bowl Party in February. His other son, Christian, has spoken about his dad and rumored girlfriend, saying to HollywoodLife at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch on Oct. 11, “They good. They’re just being… Private time. That’s up to them. So …”