Logan Paul vs Antonio Brown fight prospect: What are their heights and weights?

YouTube star Logan Paul recently challenged former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown to a boxing match. Brown has responded and there is excitement on Twitter about a possible matchup.

Paul, 24, who lost the boxing rematch with fellow YouTube star KSI in November, first called out Brown late in December, during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio.

“Antonio Brown, I wanna f**k you up,” Paul said.

.@LoganPaul has an opponent in mind for his next fight, and that man is @AB84 “Antonio Brown, I wanna fuck you up” Ding. Ding. Listen to the full interview here:https://t.co/OevKBI57HK pic.twitter.com/U3ux0pslUB — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) December 23, 2019

Paul argued that the former New England Patriots wide receiver needed the boxing match to get back into the spotlight after the Patriots cut him in September, 13 days after signing a one-year deal.

The Patriots released Brown after his former personal fitness trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him of rape. Monsters and Critics reported at the time that Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit accusing the NFL player of rape, battery, and inflicting emotional damage through hurtful text messages.

Brown took to Twitter on Monday night to respond to Paul’s challenge and the two briefly traded tweet jabs. Brown’s response came after Logan took to Twitter to say that he’s been training with a U.S. Navy SEAL and described the training as a “life-changing experience.”

how lucky we are to live in a country where men & women are willing to sacrifice everything to maintain the freedom that our predecessors so courageously fought for. eternally grateful… a life changing experience. — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 6, 2020

“Square up!” Brown tweeted to Paul on Monday night shortly after Paul posted the tweets about training with a Navy SEAL.

“I’d drop you faster than the patriots,” Logan responded shortly afterward. His jab referenced Patriots dropping Brown after only 13 days on their roster.

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

Twitter reacts

There has been excitement on social media over the potential match. Twitter has been abuzz with speculation about the prospects of the match and the sports betting service Odds Shark quickly tweeted opening odds. The odds overwhelming favored Paul and Brown reacted with disbelief.

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

How do Paul and Brown measure up? Heights and weight

Logan Paul has had two fights so far and both were against KSI. The first fight ended in a draw after six rounds, but Paul lost the rematch. Since his fight with KSI, Paul has expressed an interest in having more boxing matches and pursuing a professional boxing career.

Paul’s YouTube career has also been beset with controversies that caused his YouTube career setbacks, so a boxing career offers new opportunities.

Logan Paul is 24 years old and 6 feet 2 inches tall. He weighed in at 189.6 lbs in the first fight with KSI and 199.4 lbs in the rematch.

Antonio Brown is 31 years old. He is listed at 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 lbs.