Lizzo slams ‘racist bigot’ security guard at Summerfest on Twitter

After her headline performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday, Lizzo took to Twitter to call out a “racist bigot” security guard at the event for allegedly attacking members of her team.

“Did anybody get footage of the security guard that tackled and attacked my team @Summerfest,” Lizzo tweeted late on Thursday. “They slapped and manhandled my hair stylist and stylist and I’m out for blood.”

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?! THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner…. SMH @Summerfest please send footage — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

She had earlier shared a video which she claimed showed the security guard that allegedly assaulted members of her team, but the video has since been deleted

“They’re keeping me from going over there and having my way with him, but I’m filming this right now just in case I need some evidence and just in case I need to put this on the internet,” Lizzo said in the clip, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He needs to be in handcuffs.”

“This racist bigot put his hands on my people and used hurtful language while tackling and dragging my team off the festival grounds,” she continued in the now-deleted tweet.

She was shown in the video asking the security guard for his name, but the man did not respond. She then called him a “racist bigot” and accused him of assaulting members of her team.

On Friday, she posted a message, saying that “racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner,” and that her team would be “filing a complaint against that bigoted ‘security’ guard.”

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Friendly reminder that you don’t have to say the ‘n word’ to be racist. That’s not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us. — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

She later posted an update that Summerfest organizers said they “will be investigating the guards who attacked my team.” She also asked fans to send footage they might have.

UPDATE: @Summerfest responded and will be investigating the guards who attacked my team! Thanks for the support and please send any footage you might have it all helps! https://t.co/ROx1sfybeb — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

The Summerfest organizers later released a statement on Twitter confirming that they were investigating the incident.

1/2 Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation. — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019

Lizzo’s performance at Summerfest comes after she released her album “Cuz I Love You” in April. She appeared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this month and at the BET Awards on Sunday.

After struggling with body images issues as a teenager, Lizzo now advocates for self-love and positive body image.