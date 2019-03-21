Lauren Cohan fact file: Height, net worth and all you need to know about Whiskey Cavalier star

21st March 2019 10:31 AM ET

Lauren Cohan is currently one of the stars on Whiskey Cavalier and she appears to have captured audiences’ attention on the show. We’ve created a fact file to give you everything you need to know about Cohan, including her height and weight.

Even though she has an English accent, she was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and grew up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. She moved to the United Kingdom when she was young, giving her the accent.

She studied at the University of Winchester/King Alfred’s College, where she specialized in Drama and English Literature. She would later relocate to Los Angeles.

Cohan was born on January 7, 1982, which currently makes her 37 years old. Her birthday also makes her a Capricorn. IMDB reports that she’s 5’7 tall.

While we can’t confirm Lauren Cohan’s exact measurements, Star Changes claims that Lauren Cohan weighs 121 pounds. The website also claims that she has a size 8 shoe size and is a size 4 dress size.

The site also lists a breast size, waist size, and hips measurements, but doesn’t link to sources where we could confirm these.

Lauren Cohan has brown hair and green eyes but has been known to color her hair to brighten it, as seen in the Instagram picture above.

As for money, The Walking Dead reportedly earned her between $40,000 and $60,000 per episode, according to Comic Book. She filmed 113 episodes of The Walking Dead.

Cohan made headlines last year over her contract with The Walking Dead, but she later clarified that her contract was done and was subject to renegotiations — not that she was fighting for more money, according to Cinema Blend.

Her Whiskey Cavalier salary hasn’t been revealed.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Lauren Cohan’s net worth is around $4 million.

Even though Cohan has often been linked to her The Walking Dead co-star Steven Yeun, she has revealed that they never dated in real life.

In fact, he’s married to Joana Pak, as the two got married in 2016.

Cohan appears to be single. If she is dating someone, she’s keeping it to herself.

However, Married Biography reveals that she once admitted to having an “everything crush” on Jeff Bridges, revealing she loves him as an actor, his voice, and his smile. She added that it wasn’t a romantic crush.

As Lauren spent much time overseas in England, she does have a house in London. Interestingly, she started out as a model and later turned to her acting career but she really wanted to be a child psychologist when she was younger.

At the present time, Cohan is only working on Whiskey Cavalier, which has taken her to Prague.

The show is primarily filmed overseas, including London and Paris. A few scenes were filmed in Los Angeles, as we’ve previously covered.

Cohan is best known for her role as Maggie Greene on The Walking Dead. However, she also starred in Mile 22 in 2018 with Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey and had a small role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 as Martha Wayne.

She even appeared on Archer, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Vampire Diaries, and even an episode of Modern Family earlier in her career.

She also played the role of Bela Talbot on Supernatural, and she has a few smaller roles on famous shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful.

Whiskey Cavalier airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC.