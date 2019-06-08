Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson all run into each other at the same club

Amid rumors that Kylie Jenner and her former BFF Jordyn Woods’ relationship is on the mend, the pair might have had a chance to talk at a club in Hollywood over the weekend.

It’s uncertain whether the pair are fixing their relationship, as sources at TMZ say the whole thing was a little awkward. The former BFFs reunited at Bootsy Bellows to celebrate their friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday.

The pair were in the same VIP section but didn’t seem to be particularly cozy.

Who else showed up to Bootsy that night? None other than basketball player Tristan Thompson — the person responsible for the rift between the two in the first place.

Tristan, however, wasn’t there for Stassie’s party, so it’s possible he didn’t run into the pair at all.

For the uninitiated, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, who were once so close they had a mock wedding ceremony, fell out because of Tristan Thompson. Thompson dated Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and the pair even had a baby, Truly, together.

Thompson always had a bit of a wandering eye and was caught cheating on Kardashian multiple times. In the latest scandal, he was seen locking lips with Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s BFF and long-time Kardashian family friend. Whoops.

Khloe even went so far as to blame Jordyn for the dissolution of her relationship with her baby’s daddy. In reality, Jordyn was just one of several women he had been seen publicly making out with, so really, the accusation was a bit unfair.

At any rate, there is no word if Kylie or Jordyn spoke during their time together. But anyone who has witnessed their adorable friendship would hope so.

Stay tuned for future episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! on Sundays at 9/8c.