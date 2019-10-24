Home > People

Kelly Ripa’s comments about son in ‘extreme poverty’ leave Twitter divided, Ripa responds to backlash

By
24th October 2019 3:46 PM ET
Kelly Ripa under fire for remarks about son living in "extreme poverty"
Twitter is divided over Kelly Ripa’s remarks. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/ Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Wire

Kelly Ripa has addressed the backlash over the comment her son Michael is living in “extreme poverty.” Twitter has thoughts on her remarks. Several users feel she is taking her “out of touch” privilege to another level.

During an appearance on Live With Jimmy Kimmel, Kelly talked about her oldest son Michael living on his own in Brooklyn. She explained to Jimmy that the 22-year-old is learning what it is like to not have the financial support of his parents.

Kelly referred to her son as being “chronically poor” and living in “extreme poverty” when describing the current chapter in Michael’s life. The talk show host explained that for the first time in his life, Michael cares about the $20 his grandparents send him every Halloween.

Her words had social media in an uproar. Twitter exploded with users bashing Kelly for not having a clue about the real world. She is the latest example of a rich famous person who is beyond being out of touch with reality.

Michael is by no means living in poverty. He is trying to make it on his own — like most young adults his age.

Struggling to make ends meet is common at the stage Michael is in life, which is the first apartment and job. However, at the end of the day, he always has his wealthy parents to help him out if needed.

The backlash, of course, caught the eye of Kelly, who chose to address the remarks with an interesting approach to the outrage.

“Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non-parent subsidized apt with roommates. I’m used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn’t see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers. I didn’t grow up privileged and neither Mark Consuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to bitch about that, I say let em,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host said.

The response was posted in the comments section of a photo of her and Michael after one user asked about the controversy.

The statement caused further division on Twitter. Some fans quickly rushed to her defense, while others dismissed her response.

Several users felt Kelly trying to defend her joke made her look even more out of touch. She essentially dismissed people’s judgments, which did not make too many social media users happy.

Other people on social media are standing by Kelly’s side. They agree her words were taken out of context and suggested she used a “poor choice” of words to describe Michael living on his own. It was nothing more than a misuse of words.

The talk show host insists it was a joke and she was simply poking fun at her son as he learns how to “adult.” She further claims people are too quick to judge.

Is Kelly right or was her joke just not funny and wrong?

eeeedbba34d2104888dc35514cb1e779?s=250&d=mm&r=g - Kelly Ripa's comments about son in 'extreme poverty' leave Twitter divided, Ripa responds to backlash

Rachelle Lewis

eeeedbba34d2104888dc35514cb1e779?s=250&d=mm&r=g - Kelly Ripa's comments about son in 'extreme poverty' leave Twitter divided, Ripa responds to backlash

Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)