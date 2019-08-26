Kelly and Ryan tease new season: Daytime talk shows for Aug. 26-30

While it’s a slate of reruns for most of the daily talk shows this week, Strahan and Sara are live for most of the week (Friday is an “encore” show).

Episodes will feature The California teacher whose back-to-school song to Lizzo’s Truth Hurts went viral, a recap of Bachelor in Paradise, and a chat with racecar driver Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley who are also stars of CMT’s Racing Wives, which is sort of a “Housewives” show about women whose husbands race.

Meanwhile, the Season 32 of Live is teasing for this next year’s worth of shows with Kelly and Ryan dubbing the next season as the “Year of the Fan,” spotlighting fans in the audience as well as others from all across the county.

Also, every new show will feature one person in the audience to be selected as the “I in Live.” With this new daily gimmick, Kelly and Ryan will interview the person of the day.

Next week, Live with Kelly and Ryan fans will get a glimpse behind the scenes of the show with live streams recording backstage just minutes before the show goes live on the air. On Tuesday, Ryan will greet various guests outside of the studio while Kelly will show off her preshow routine on Wednesday.

As for this week in daytime talk shows, here is what you can expect to see:

Strahan & Sara (ABC)

The “Truth Hurts” video created by a California teacher will be interviewed by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on Monday, therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer will chat with the duo on Tuesday; Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson will give the Bachelor in Paradise recap and Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde will perform on Wednesday, and race car driver Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley will appear sharing insights on what it means to open up their personal lives with the world.

Carla Hall will also be cooking up something special. Friday’s show is a repeat featuring Keith Urban. Oh, and that teacher’s video? Take a look at it yourself here…

The View (ABC)

Guests featured on this week of repeated episodes of The View include South Carolina Republican and former U.S. Representative Mark Sanford on Monday, Dan Abrams of ABC News, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff and Fred Savage on Tuesday, Linsey Davis of ABC News and the founders of Black and Missing Foundation on Wednesday, Willie Nelson and Dax Shepard on Thursday and RuPaul on Friday.

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Lucy Lawless, James Pickens Jr. and interior designer Vern Yip will be the guests on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday; Anthony Anderson, Yvonne Strahovski and Molly Shannon on Tuesday, Kiefer Sutherland, Ellie Kemper and MJ Rodriguez on Wednesday; Uma Thurman, Vanessa Williams and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on Thursday; and Friday’s show will feature Jake Gyllenhaal, Kumail Nanjiani and Melody Yang.

The Talk (CBS)

On The Talk during this week of rerun episodes, the guest list includes John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu, Jodie Sweetin and Michael Ray performing on Monday; Deborah Norville on Tuesday; Greg Kinnear and Amanda Seales on Wednesday; Renee Zellweger and Mary McCormack on Thursday; and Friday’s show will feature Taraji P. Henson.