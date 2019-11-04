Jinger Duggar shares ‘matching’ photo with Jana Duggar and fans are here for it

Jinger Duggar and Jana Duggar have such an amazing bond. These two have spent a lot of time together recently, especially since Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo moved to California earlier this year.

Social media is a place to express yourself and share things with followers. Jinger Duggar hasn’t posted too much in recent weeks, but her latest photo has everyone talking. It was a photo of herself with Jana Duggar. The two were matching and it was one of the cutest looks these two have debuted together.

Jana Duggar is into dressing like her sisters and sisters-in-law. She shared a photo of herself with Abbie Grace Burnett twinning. It was a fan-favorite photo as Abbie is the wife of John-David Duggar, Jana’s twin brother.

The friendship these two share has been inspiring. Jana Duggar has visited her sister in California more than any other member of the family has. Jana came back along with her parents and siblings to see Jinger Duggar a few weeks ago.

There has been a lot of talk about Jana Duggar courting and being able to live her own life. She revealed that she has had suitors in the past but nothing has worked out. Jinger Duggar is living her best life in Calfornia and some Counting On fans have suggested that Jana should move and be closer to her sister and brother-in-law.

Sharing sister photos is a big deal among the Duggar women. They even did a photo shoot in June that included all of the pregnant women and Jessa Duggar, who had given birth to Ivy Jane before the scheduled event. Jana and Jinger Duggar were not a part of that, but it showers that the women stick by one another and love the ones who are married into the family the same as if they had been born into it.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.