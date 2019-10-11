Jim Jones stays quiet about Tekashi 6ix9ine but was pretty vocal about 50 Cent

Tekashi 69 may be talking about Jim Jones but that is definitely not a two-way street. However, when 50 Cent was brought up during his visit to The Breakfast Club yesterday, The Love & Hip Hop alum had quite a bit to say.

Jim Jones was asked about his relationship with 50 Cent he called Jones a snitch. Jones said, “I wish I could be in the position to really say what I want to say. But unfortunately, my life has been hectic this past month. But where I’m from, I do know people that we call ‘real ni**as’ or ‘stand up men,’ we don’t try to tarnish other people’s name by doing bulls8*t antics.”

Of course, Jones is referring to 50 Cent’s constant online trolling on social media that he has become known for.

Jones continued, “It’s consequences and repercussions for certain things like that. You know what I mean? Like, from where I’m from. But, I’ll leave it at that. For the most part, everybody knows my life is real. I been doing this for way too long for anybody to play with me and sh*t like that. But, you know, some people think life is a game so we leave it like that.”

Jones then brought up Nine Trey Gangsta Blood “Godfather” Mel Murda, who the feds recorded him speaking with about potentially harming Tekashi 6ix9ine. The tape was played during the trial for the jury. Jones said, “But I did want to say, I miss my brother Mel Murda man. Shout outs to Mel Murda, man. Keep your head up. I love you to death.”

That lead DJ Envy to ask about his feelings on Tekashi 6ix9ine, to which Jones repeatedly replied, “I have no comment on none of that.”

Check out the interview here:

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jim Jones will be making appearances on the next season of Love & Hip Hop: New York, which should be returning later this year. His longtime partner, Chrissy Lampkin, was able to work things out with Mona Scott-Young and will be rejoining the cast as well.