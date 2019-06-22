Jill Duggar’s wardrobe gets attention amid reality television return rumors

Jill Duggar has been making headlines for her bold moves lately. Not only is she trying her hand at being an Instagram influencer but she is also stepping out of her wardrobe comfort zone.

There has been speculation that the Duggar daughter may be working her way back to Counting On after being on hiatus for a few seasons. Jill was featured predominantly during Jessa Duggar’s birth special, something that caught viewers by surprise.

Derick Dillard was banned from appearing on Counting On and having a relationship with the TLC network after his comments about fellow reality star Jazz Jennings. While Jill Duggar wasn’t a part of any of the drama, she stood beside her husband and did not film with the rest of her family.

Now, Jill Duggar can be seen on Instagram showing off her inner fashionista vibes. Not only is she helping to promote Amy Duggar’s 3130 clothing store, but she is also partnering with other online boutiques.

From pants to wedges, Jill Duggar has definitely amped up her style. While she is likely trying to stay relevant in the evolution of her sisters and the Counting On brand in general, seeing her move from ultra-conservative clothing to a more modern style has been interesting.

With Derick Dillard in law school as they raise two little boys together, Jill Duggar may be considering doing what she can to help. If she chooses to begin filming Counting On again or delve more into Instagram influencing, fans will be seeing more and more of her.

No confirmation about Jill Duggar’s future plans has been given. She is staying mum amid the mounting speculation that she is making her reality television return. Her fans are living for her updated wardrobe though!