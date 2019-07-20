Jenelle Evans posts first day of school photos, fans slam her mothering skills

Jenelle Evans has had quite the year, and we’re only in July. The former Teen Mom 2 star has been kicked off of Teen Mom 2, thanks to her husband’s bigoted views. His reluctance to allow her to continue to film then caused her to get booted from the program.

The former reality star then had her children taken away after her husband shot her dog, Nugget, in front of her kids (though Jenelle is back peddling when it comes to the story). But recently, the children were returned to Jenelle, and she’s resumed posting happy family photos.

Her children attend a year-round school, and Jenelle slapped up some photos of her son, Kaiser, attending his first day of kindergarten. She also posted a photo of her step-daughter, Maryssa, as she began her first day of 7th grade.

Jace, however, wasn’t in any of the photos.

“Sad excuse of a ‘mother,'” one fan wrote under Jenelle’s Instagram photo of herself smiling with Kaiser.

“Probably just happy to get away from you,” another quipped.

“Can’t be a mamas (sic) boy when you don’t [spend] time with them,” a third chimed in on the photo.

Thus far, Jenelle hasn’t responded to the comments, but she has publicly congratulated herself as being a good mother.