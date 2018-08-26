Jenelle Evan does ‘In My Feelings’ challenge and receives backlash

Jenelle Evans is one of the least popular Teen Mom franchise stars. After years of very public mishaps including drug arrests and her husband being fired from Teen Mom 2, she is attempting to turn her life around.

Criticism comes no matter what Jenelle Evans does. She is hounded about how she takes care of her children and she admitted that Child Protective Services (CPS) has been called to her house on several occasions. All of the cases were labeled unfounded and closed.

The most recent stunt that Jenelle Evans has pulled has caused a lot of outrage among viewers. She decided to do the “In My Feelings” challenge.

Recordings of the dance, featuring Drake’s song, In My Feelings, have been making rounds through social media with plenty of celebrities taking part in it.

During her video, Jenelle Evans is doing the challenge on the side of a road and while filming, you can see a white vehicle fly by. Why she chose this location has been talked about a lot in the comments on her Instagram post.

She lives on a lot of land so why wouldn’t Jenelle Evans do it there? Also, where are the kids? All of this was discussed in the nearly 2,000 comments on her post after just one day. If she wanted people talking about her, she definitely got her wish.

It was recently confirmed that Jenelle Evans did sign on for Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 after weeks of contract talks. She is still not thrilled that David Eason won’t be allowed to film or take part in her segments, something that she has been fighting against for months.

Despite the controversial video she posted, Jenelle Evans did show the world she isn’t pregnant and that she definitely bounced back after having Ensley over a year ago.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.