Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau keep ‘engaged’ story going with video of their ‘engagement photos’

While nobody really knows if Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are really engaged, the pair are still going for the story and there’s no sign of them stopping.

The pair recently revealed some engagement photos on their respective social media, but now Jake Paul has released a video in which he shows the “behind the scenes” to their engagement photo shoot.

The video itself is titled It’s official. And it’s real. It features a close-up of Tana’s allegedly $125 ring on her finger. Though much to fan’s dismay, much of the 23-minute video is not actually about the pair’s engagement or their photoshoot.

Instead, most of the video features Jake sitting in an extra-large bathroom where he tells his staff he’s doing a promo for a penis-enhancing product and tries to fool them into doing a promo for them.

The photoshoot itself doesn’t reveal much, other than the pair having their photos taken and making props. Jake says he loves Tana more than she loves him, and Tana reveals that she’s going to change her social media to @TanaPaul.

Thus far, there haven’t been a lot of clues as to whether or not the whole thing is a huge rouse or not. But as most of Jake’s relationships have started as a joke, he may just be continuing the tradition.

You can catch Tana’s reality show Tana Turns 21 on MTV’s YouTube every Monday.