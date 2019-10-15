In the fantasy world, Aquaman and Catwoman may not be related but in the world outside of superhero mythos, they actually are.

Yesterday, news broke that Zoe Kravitz would be playing the role of Catwoman for Matt Reeves in The Batman. Soon after, Jason Momoa gave his Aquaman support for his family member joining DC.

And since, fans are wondering how are these two superstars related? It’s actually quite simple but let’s breakdown the family history of how this happened.

Here is how Zoe Kravitz is related to Jason Momoa.

How is Jason Momoa related to Zoe Kravitz?

The story of their connections stems all the way back to 1987. Back then, musician and rock star Lenny Kravitz married Lisa Bonet of The Cosby Show. Together, they welcomed their first child who is now famously known as Zoe Kravitz on December 1, 1988. Unfortunately though, in 1993 the two celebrities split and decided to move on from each other.

Fast forward to 2005, a young Jason Momoa would finally meet his forever crush Lisa Bonet. In an interview with James Corden, Momoa adorably states how he had loved and obsessed over her since seeing her on The Cosby Show.

“Listen it was more than [love at first sight]. Ever since I was 8 years old and I saw her on the TV I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one. ‘I was like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m going to get you.’ I’m a full-fledged stalker. But yeah, I’ve just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

After they began dating in 2005, it was rumored for a long time they secretly married in 2007 but Momoa and Bonet made their union official in October 2017. They also have two kids together since starting their 14-year relationship.

So, this basically means Jason Momoa is Zoe Kravitz’s stepfather and she is his stepdaughter.

And what does Momoa think about his stepdaughter joining the DC movie world of Gotham? Well, on Instagram, he had this sweet loving message for Zoe:

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍 Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear”

They both seem to have a warm and loving relationship, and just like Momoa, we are also “freaking stoked” to see her as Catwoman.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

The Batman is currently slated for a June 25, 2021, release date.