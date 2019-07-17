How did Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams meet?

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland announced this week that they are engaged. The Bachelor In Paradise bartender and the Modern Family star were somewhat private with their relationship in the beginning but shared many cute moments on social media since going public.

But how did these two meet?

About a year ago, Sarah Hyland actually addressed this question on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she was on the show. Here, she admitted that even though they both worked on ABC shows, it took the internet for them to meet.

When Jimmy asks how they met, she replied with “the internet.”

“Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs,” she tells him, sharing that she had indeed followed him on Twitter because she thought he was cute.

She also reveals that he was very forward, which she found to be super sexy. Wells told her that he was taking her out for tacos next time he was in Los Angeles.

“I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that,” she explains.

Those drinks and tacos were apparently a hit, as the two went public on Halloween 2017 with their relationship. Perhaps the two of them had many more taco nights after that first initial meeting.

“I love tacos,” Hyland gushed to Kimmel. “He loves tacos so that was his thing. Like, ‘I love tacos, let’s see if she loves tacos.’ We both love tacos! We have an obsession with tacos. Tacos and tequila, that’s our thing.”

Wells proposed to Sarah Hyland recently, sharing the news yesterday on social media. The two have been dating for two years. A few years ago, Wells admitted that he does see himself with a wife and children in the future, and it sounds like those could be the next steps for this couple.

