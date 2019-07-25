Ghost Adventures’ Zak Bagans bought Manson Murder House, previously owned by Leno and Rosemary LaBianca

Zak Bagans is making headlines again and this time, it’s because he purchased a seriously creepy piece of property.

The Ghost Adventures’ star just bought the Manson Murder House, also known as the LaBianca house, leaving many to wonder if he plans to investigate what spirits might still be haunting it.

The Manson Murder House is the site of the LaBianca murders that took place at the hands of the Manson family on Aug. 9, 1969.

Previously owned by Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home holds quite a bit of history, though it’s not the site where Sharon Tate and her friends were murdered.

Though Charles Manson wasn’t at the scene of the murder himself, his followers Leslie Van Houten, Steve “Clem” Grogan, Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Linda Kasabian, and Patricia Krenwinkel were accused and convicted of murdering the couple inside their home.

It turns out Zak Bagans’ interest in the property does have something to do with the paranormal. He also cited the beauty of the property as another reason he wanted to purchase it.

“The paranormal is my life, so obviously the history of the property attracted me to it,” Bagans told TMZ. “It’s a part of history, and it’s just a part of who I am and what I do.”

The LaBianca House was listed for $1.98 million and it was reported that Zak Bagans’ offer was close to that price. The home is just 1,600 square feet.

“The house isn’t just about the dark history, it’s actually on a gorgeous lot,” Bagans said. “When I walked through that house, I felt things. It was very, very interesting. It was very powerful and I knew that I had to have it.”