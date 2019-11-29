Gabrielle Union fired from AGT: Celebrities hit out at network

Celebrities are starting to rise up against NBC network after Gabrielle Union’s controversial departure from America’s Got Talent.

Fans discovered this week that judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough would not return next season for America’s Got Talent. The announcement came after Variety released a report which condemned what was described as “toxic culture” on the popular talent show.

The report suggested Union and Hough received constant criticism over there physical appearance and that Union was ignored when she raised concerns about racist and offensive actions.

Ellen Pompeo, star of Grey’s Anatomy, targeted the network with a series of tweets where she accused NBC of “protecting disgusting men” and punishing “women for speaking out.”

She continued the thread by urging women of all racial backgrounds to stand together to fight racial injustice and argued that “workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women.”

Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay. — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019

Other stars were quick to thank Pompeo for her words and offer their support to Gabrielle Union.

Singer Ariana Grande tweeted a short message of support with a refrain to NBC network.

Debra Messing, star of Will & Grace, also got in on the act; she called the behavior of the network “disgusting” and stated that “cowardice and greed” have prevented NBC from changing the status quo, preferring to adopt a “laissez-faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism.”

Thank you for this @EllenPompeo. This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become “difficult,” when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored. Addressing a hostile work https://t.co/gcI0nKLat0 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 28, 2019

Jameela Jamil stated she was “sad and angry” while also suggesting that the show should return Gabrielle with a raise, and instead fire the show’s creator, Simon Cowell.

I am lucky to work with really good people at @nbc and am sad and angry to know this has been going on in that same network. I stand with @itsgabrielleu all the way. They should bring her back, with a big raise, and remove @SimonCowell instead. 🤙 https://t.co/ZDsmurRUd4 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 28, 2019

Without directly mentioning the controversy, Gabrielle tweeted a thank you and wrote: “Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground.”

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

When Variety released the report earlier this week, NBC and the show’s makers released a joint statement: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show.”