EBE Bandz update: Possible murder investigation as police find suspicious activity where rapper was last seen

EBE Bandz has been listed as a missing person since he disappeared on May 26. As previously reported, the Chicago rapper, whose real name is William Andersen Pickering, was last seen in his red vehicle.

His car was found in his garage and his home ransacked, according to his manager.

Unconfirmed rumors claimed EBE Bandz was found dead in Indiana. However, this appears to be another death hoax as there are no local news reports of a body found that fits Pickering’s description.

Another unsubstantiated claim states that EBE Banz’s body was found in the trunk of his red vehicle. However, Rockford police have not released any details about the alleged crime scene.

According to Rockford Scanner, the vehicle was cordoned off with yellow barricade tape by police who are investigation “suspicious activity.”

The Rockford Police department has not released any information regarding the investigation into the Chicago rapper’s missing person case. However, sources claim the missing person case might now possibly become a murder investigation.

EBE Bandz is a Titan Stone gang member and was previously arrested on weapons and drug charges. The above social media post shows his friend Lamron Fresh’s reaction to the 24-year-old rapper’s missing status on Instagram.