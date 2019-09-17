Dog the Bounty Hunter hospital emergency ‘not a heart attack’

Dog the Bounty Hunter was hospitalized over the weekend for a health emergency that thankfully was not a heart attack.

TMZ was first to break the news Duane “Dog” Chapman was hospitalized with a health emergency. Initially, it was believed that the reality TV star suffered a heart attack.

The website further revealed doctors performed a serious of tests on Dog to determine what was causing his health issues.

One of the tests conducted was an angiogram. Thankfully the results came back normal, indicating Dog did not have a heart attack.

We know exactly what you need for #MotivationMonday. #DogsMostWanted is brand new Wednesday night at 9/8c only on @WGNAmerica. pic.twitter.com/rS23znyUeT — DogWGNA (@DogWgna) September 16, 2019

Although it is fantastic news that Dog did not have a heart attack, he is not out of the woods yet.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star has been under an extreme amount of stress, losing his wife Beth Chapman in June. Her death has taken a toll on his health, reportedly resulting in chest pains and high blood pressure.

A rep for Chapman confirmed on Monday that the 66-year-old was under doctor’s care after suffering chest pains over the weekend.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep ’em coming,” was the messaged shared on Dog’s official Twitter account yesterday.

Fans flooded his reps Tweet with positive thoughts, get-well wishes and praise for a man that is adored by oh so many.

Sincerely, this is my favorite interview since my Mom's. And many times during it, I had to remind myself I wasn't talking to my Dad. Dog The Bounty Hunter is an Expert on bail bounds, and catching those who skip out on them. He's also human AF https://t.co/1Vv8Gwck7J pic.twitter.com/8HAXWkFSmV — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 12, 2019

Family and friends of Dog’s are worried about his health. One of his children, Bonnie, wished her father well on social media, as well as expressed her love for her famous father.

On top of Beth’s passing, he was also dealt a blow when the family’s Colorado store was burglarized, with various personal items of Beth’s stolen. It was rumored to be an inside job, making the theft even more troubling.

There is no question that Duane “Dog” Chapman has been under a lot of pressure and stress the past few months. Anyone who has endured the loss Dog has suffered would be struggling.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

It is heartbreaking to learn all the stress has taken such a toll on his heath. Hopefully, Dog can get the rest and relaxation that he needs to focus on his health after this weekend’s care.