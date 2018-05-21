David Eason taunts Kailyn Lowry after Teen Mom 2 fight with Briana DeJesus

David Eason didn’t make it to the Teen Mom 2 reunion, but he sure had a lot to say about what happened on Saturday.

It was revealed earlier this week that the Teen Mom 2 cast was headed to New York City to tape the reunion.

They trickled in starting Thursday evening. Everyone ended up there except Jenelle Evans, who opted to stay home because MTV wouldn’t give in to her demands to have David Eason accompany her and pay for his flight. Remember, he was fired from the show earlier this year.

Kailyn Lowry joked about hands being thrown at the Teen Mom 2 reunion, but it was directed at Jenelle Evans. The two have bad blood that dates back a few years, and this year things escalated. Unfortunately, the joke turned into a reality on Saturday afternoon.

According to an exclusive from The Ashley, there was a fight that broke out on the Teen Mom 2 set — between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus. The two reportedly had words before the taping, and that was filmed. While punches were thrown, no one was hit. It caused chaos on the set and sent several of the stars into panic mode.

David Eason quickly took to Facebook to talk about Kailyn Lowry and how she essentially lost the fight. His post was made public and drew criticism for the language and attitude he used when he wrote it.

@KailLowry look at this loser who got fired from teen mom but still keeps up with the drama. @PBandJenelley_1 you need to check your man and I hope the police check your drug tests. #teenmom2 #teenmomreunion pic.twitter.com/QbSlrA2cjN — Real Tea of Reality (@RealTeaReality) May 19, 2018

On Twitter, Kailyn Lowry denied she was hit at all, with her account of what happened lining up with what The Ashley has reported.

I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 19, 2018

Chelsea Houska was worried about being caught in the middle of the drama and reports indicate she was upset when it all went down. Houska is pregnant with her third child right now, so this kind of drama would obviously not what she signed up for.

Also, it looks like Jo Rivera headed back home and will not be returning. This isn’t shocking as it was recently revealed by In Touch Weekly that his soon-to-be wife Vee Torres would no longer be participating in filming given the chaos that erupted this season with Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus. She says she wants nothing to do with Teen Mom 2.