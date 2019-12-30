CMA Awards 2020: Carrie Underwood will not return as host

After 12 years, Carrie Underwood will not host the CMA Awards in 2020. The country singer announced the news today as 2019 winds down.

Carrie used Instagram to reveal she is relinquishing her hosting duties at the Country Music Association Awards.

“I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us,” the country crooner said in part of her lengthy statement.

It is a tough blow for fans who already dealt with losing Brad Paisley as a CMA host in 2019.

The dynamic duo spent 11 years hosting the annual awards show together. Viewers enjoyed their chemistry and banter, which is why Brad and Carrie were beloved as hosts each year.

In 2019, the awards show chose to honor women in the country music business by having Carrie share hosting duties with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Carrie missed her partner in crime Brad, but listed hosting with icons Reba and Dolly as a highlight of her year.

Fans had mixed reactions regarding the change. They loved the three ladies, but the show was not the same without Brad.

Carrie tied legendary singer, Vince Gill, who also hosted the CMA Awards show for 12 straight years from 1992-2003. The awards show has not revealed if Brad will return or if the powers that be will try to find a new super hosting duo.

Although Carrie Underwood won’t be hosting the CMA Awards in 2020, she does have several projects fans can look forward to in the New Year.

Her new fitness book, Find Your Path, is also an inspirational memoir. It will dive deep into Carrie’s journey for overall wellness.

She shared there are more projects in the works, so fans should keep their eye out for more exciting news from the singer.

Work is not the only thing keeping the American Idol alum busy in the upcoming year. Carrie has her hands full with two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, as well as her husband, Mike Fisher.

The couple will celebrate ten years of marriage in July.

Are you disappointed Carrie Underwood won’t be hosting CMA Awards in 2020?