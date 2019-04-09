Boosie Badazz released from Coweta County Jail in Georgia after arrest on drug and gun charges

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz has been released after being arrested on drug and gun charges on Monday. Coweta County Jail online records show that the rapper was arrested in Georgia with another man, identified as Antonio Allen.

Earlier reports had mistakenly identified the Antonio Allen that Boosie was arrested with as the former New York Jets defensive player, but it was later confirmed that it was not the former NFL player. Boosie reportedly told officers that his companion was his bodyguard.

Both men were being held in the Coweta County Jail, with Boosie being released this afternoon on a $3,500 bond.

BOOSIE RELEASED: Only Channel 2's @SteveGWSB was there as rapper Boosie was released from jail earlier today in Coweta County. What he told us about the arrest on drug and firearm charges, today at 5 p.m. https://t.co/g1lYcs5n3e pic.twitter.com/8fvQ65fOTc — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 9, 2019

It was not known at the time of writing whether Allen had also been released, although it was reported that he was also set to be released.

Rapper “Boosie Badazz” and Antonio Allen (claimed he’s bodyguard and confirmed NOT the former NFL player) arrested on drug and gun charges after traffic stop in Coweta County. Both getting ready to post $3,500 bond. We just got update from Sheriff and will have Live report at 12p pic.twitter.com/jUKW3ju2wU — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 9, 2019

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is said to have confirmed that Boosie was arrested in Newman, Georgia on drug and weapon charges.

They include marijuana and schedule I narcotics possession charges, and a charge of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He was also charged with failure to maintain lane while driving.

Boosie, whose birth name is Torrence Hatch Jr., was arrested following a traffic stop, which occurred after officers allegedly noticed him driving recklessly in a white Dodge Charger. He was said to have swerved between lanes and nearly hit another vehicle.

The officers who pulled him over reportedly noted that the car smelled of marijuana. They searched the car and are said to have recovered a bag of suspected marijuana, cash, a vape pen filled with suspected THC oil, and a loaded 9 mm handgun concealed under the passenger seat — as well as $20,160 in a black bag in Boosie’s possession.

Just got this photo from Coweta Co Sheriff’s office of the cash, gun and marijuana found during traffic stop of rapper “Boosie Badazz” pic.twitter.com/B9Ivy6vBH9 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 9, 2019

This is not Boosie’s first run-in with the law. He’s previously been in jail for drug charges. He was arrested in Louisiana on a marijuana charge in 2009 and sentenced to two years in prison. He was also sentenced to eight years for smuggling drugs into prison. He was released in 2014 and placed under supervised parole until 2018, according to TMZ.