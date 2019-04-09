Home > People

Antonio Allen confused with NFL player: Who was Boosie Badazz arrested with?

9th April 2019 1:30 PM ET
Antonio Allen bodyguard
Antonio Allen, who was arrested with Boosie, is not the NFL player. Pic credit: Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie, aka Boosie Badazz, and Antonio Allen were arrested on weapons and drug charges after being pulled over on a traffic stop.

According to TMZ, the arresting police officers found weed, a handgun, and cash during the traffic stop in Georgia.

The publication previously reported that Boosie was arrested with a man named Antonio Allen who played for the New York Jets.

However, court records and the arresting mugshot reveal that it is a different Antonio Allen who is facing drug and weapon possession charges. Antonio Allen claims to be a bodyguard and he is not a public figure.

According to a report, police pulled over Boosie and Allen after seeing their white Dodge Charger being driven recklessly.

Boosie has since been bonded out of police custody in Coweta County Jail. The rapper reportedly stated that his arrest was a misunderstanding as he entered a vehicle. It is unclear whether Antonio Allen has also bonded out as his associate was not seen leaving the County jail with the rapper.

The 36-year-old rapper was previously sentenced to eight years in prison for drug charges in 2011. Boosie was indicted on federal charges of first-degree murder but was found not guilty by a jury.

