Antonio Allen confused with NFL player: Who was Boosie Badazz arrested with?

Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie, aka Boosie Badazz, and Antonio Allen were arrested on weapons and drug charges after being pulled over on a traffic stop.

According to TMZ, the arresting police officers found weed, a handgun, and cash during the traffic stop in Georgia.

The publication previously reported that Boosie was arrested with a man named Antonio Allen who played for the New York Jets.

However, court records and the arresting mugshot reveal that it is a different Antonio Allen who is facing drug and weapon possession charges. Antonio Allen claims to be a bodyguard and he is not a public figure.

Rapper “Boosie Badazz” and Antonio Allen (claimed he’s bodyguard and confirmed NOT the former NFL player) arrested on drug and gun charges after traffic stop in Coweta County. Both getting ready to post $3,500 bond. We just got update from Sheriff and will have Live report at 12p pic.twitter.com/jUKW3ju2wU — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 9, 2019

According to a report, police pulled over Boosie and Allen after seeing their white Dodge Charger being driven recklessly.

Just got this photo from Coweta Co Sheriff’s office of the cash, gun and marijuana found during traffic stop of rapper “Boosie Badazz” pic.twitter.com/B9Ivy6vBH9 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 9, 2019

Boosie has since been bonded out of police custody in Coweta County Jail. The rapper reportedly stated that his arrest was a misunderstanding as he entered a vehicle. It is unclear whether Antonio Allen has also bonded out as his associate was not seen leaving the County jail with the rapper.

RAPPER RELEASED: Only Channel 2's @SteveGWSB was there as rapper Boosie was he was released from jail moments ago in Coweta County. What he told us about the arrest on drug and firearm charges, today at 4 p.m. https://t.co/g1lYcs5n3e pic.twitter.com/2t6u0qMqdD — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 9, 2019

The 36-year-old rapper was previously sentenced to eight years in prison for drug charges in 2011. Boosie was indicted on federal charges of first-degree murder but was found not guilty by a jury.