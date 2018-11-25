Blac Chyna before bleached skin: After claims she doesn’t use Whitenicious cream, fans look for proof

Black Chyna has a new collaboration coming out but this time around, she’s getting a lot of flak for it. After all, skin bleaching is an incredibly controversial topic for black women.

Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening cream has hit the market and the 100-gram jar, which is studded with Swarovski crystals will set you back $250. But the biggest shocker here is that Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiance reps say she doesn’t even use it.

After controversy broke out over Blac Chyna’s new business venture, reports started pouring out about whether or not the stripper-turned-model actually uses her own cream.

According to TMZ, her reps have said that while Chyna does use the brand’s dark spot corrector to treat hyperpigmentation, she does not actually lighten her skin with this product.

That led many to search for photos of Blac Chyna before bleached skin, with many assuming that she probably did use that cream or possibly something else. The thing is, Chyna’s skin tone can vary quite a bit depending on makeup and lighting so proving that she’s been lightening her skin is actually hard to prove but it looks like someone has done just that.

There are some pictures that are a bit older and do make it look like she has been doing something to her skin and they seem to be exactly what people are looking for when they seek out pictures of Blac Chyna before bleached skin.

I stand corrected folks! Apparently, the internet has dragged up old photos of Blac Chyna when she had slightly darker, honey skin. So it is very likely that she's been bleaching her skin and actually believes in the products she's peddling to darker-skinned people. :-/ pic.twitter.com/DWDCZ1MmkH — Kim Love (@kimmaytube) November 23, 2018

The jury is still out regarding Blac Chyna’s use of the products she’s been pushing. One thing is clear, though. The outrage over Whitenicious X Blac Chyna is real and many are speaking out about the message that cosigning a skin whitening cream sends.